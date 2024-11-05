Electric and gas utility Fortis reports $420M Q3 profit, up from $394M a year ago

Anthony Crowdell, research analyst of Mizuho, joins BNN Bloomberg and talks about pulse check on the utilities sector.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Fortis Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $420 million, up from $394 million in the same quarter last year. The electric and gas utility says the profit amounted to 85 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 81 cents per share a year earlier.

Fortis says the increase was driven by rate base growth across its utilities, and strong earnings in Arizona largely reflecting new customer rates at Tucson Electric Power.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $2.77 billion, up from $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Fortis says it earned 85 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 84 cents per share in the third quarter of 2023.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of 82 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.