Sanchez Says Flood Relief Package Could Cost Spain €10.6 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the first financial package for residents and companies in flood-hit areas in Valencia, and warned that the overall cost could rise to €10.6 billion ($11.5 billion).

The government will offer €838 million in direct aid to self-employed workers and companies in addition to as much as €5 billion in state-backed guarantees in the form of credit loans for companies and households, Sanchez said in a press conference on Tuesday. The package is part of what the government is calling the “immediate response, reconstruction and relaunching plan for the community of Valencia,” Sanchez said.

The government will also cover all emergency expenses paid by city governments in flood-hit areas and up to half of the costs of all urban reconstruction projects, he said.

