Schroders Sees £2.3 Billion Outflows as New CEO Set to Take Helm

(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc reported £2.3 billion ($3 billion) of quarterly outflows and warned of more to come, adding to the challenges faced by its soon-to-be Chief Executive Officer Richard Oldfield.

Investors pulled an aggregate of £3 billion from the firm’s solutions and institutional divisions in the three months through September, according to a statement on Tuesday. The private markets and wealth management units saw net inflows of £1 billion each.

The London-based money manager warned it expects about £8 billion of outflows in the current quarter from a legacy mandate with Scottish Widows to hit its solutions business, as well as further losses from three institutional clients of about £2 billion.

Oldfield, who joined Schroders last year as chief financial officer, will take over as CEO from Peter Harrison in the coming days. Oldfield previously spent more than two decades at PwC in several senior roles, including network vice chairman and global markets leader.

Schroders, the UK’s largest standalone asset manager, has so far been resilient to the pressures facing the active asset management industry as rivals have been grappling with client outflows. Its shares, however, have plunged more than 40% from their peak in 2021, with analysts criticizing a relatively high cost base and slower organic growth in private markets.

