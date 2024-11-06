CGI reports $435.9M Q4 profit, up from $414.5M a year ago, revenue up 4.4%

Darren Dansereau, chief executive officer of QV Investors, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss investment strategy amid market volatility.

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed higher. The business and technology consulting firm says it earned $435.9 million or $1.91 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit $414.5 million or $1.76 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $1.92 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $1.79 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.66 billion, up from $3.51 billion a year earlier.

Bookings for the quarter totalled $3.82 billion, while the company’s backlog stood at $28.72 billion at the end of the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.