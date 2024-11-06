Corning Hit by EU Antitrust Probe Into Mobile Phone Glass

An employee pulls a crucible of molten glass from a furnace at the Corning Inc. facility in Corning, New York. Photograph: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Corning Inc. faces a European Union antitrust probe amid suspicions it abused its market dominance to squeeze out rival makers of break-resistant smartphone screens.

The European Commission said Wednesday it had concerns the company may have distorted competition by forging exclusive agreements with mobile phone manufacturers.

The Brussels-based EU executive said the agreements may have also blocked competing glass manufacturers from making deals with smartphone makers.

“We are investigating if Corning, a major producer of this special glass, may have tried to exclude rival glass producers, thereby depriving consumers from cheaper and more break-resistant glass.” EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

While Corning still has the opportunity to offset the commission’s concerns, it could eventually face hefty penalties of up to 10% of global annual revenue.

Corning markets Alkali-aluminosilicate glass — used as cover for displays of portable electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or smartwatches — under the “Gorilla Glass” brand, among others.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.