Fox News Leads Smaller Overall Election-Night Audience Tally

(Bloomberg) -- More than 36 million people tuned in to prime-time news coverage of the 2024 presidential election on seven major cable and broadcast networks, a decline from four years ago.

Fox News was the most-watched network for the election, according to the website Deadline, citing early information from the ratings company Nielsen, followed by ABC and MSNBC. Republican Donald Trump won, in an extraordinary political comeback.

A fuller look at the size of the election’s TV audience will emerge later when Nielsen releases viewer numbers for a larger number of networks. An estimated 56.9 million tuned in to watch prime-time coverage four years ago based on 21 networks, according to the media research company.

In calling states for candidates, news networks showed caution and restraint, even as chances of a victory waned for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. While it took days for Joe Biden to emerge as winner of the 2020 race, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s NewsNation became the first outlet to declare Trump the winner just a little after 1:22 a.m. New York time on Wednesday, citing Decision Desk HQ, a research outfit.

The 2024 election saw more options for streaming, including on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max and Comcast Corp.’s Peacock, meaning the conventional broadcast and cable outlets faced more competition.

Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video service featured an election show hosted by former NBC News anchor Brian Williams. The show, which lacked the huge screens and colorful graphics that are a staple of other networks, is part of an ongoing movement by streaming services to offer live programming.

