Match Issues Soft Revenue Forecast, Stalling Turnaround Push

The Match logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Match Group Inc. released earnings figures on August 1. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. forecast worse-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, a disappointment to investors who were expecting a turnaround at the dating app company amid pressure from activists.

Revenue in the quarter ending in December will be $865 million to $875 million, behind the average analyst estimate of $905.9 million, the company said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

Shares of Match fell more than 12% in extended trading after the results were announced.

Match is under pressure from investors, including activists Elliott Investment Management LP, Anson Funds Management LP and Starboard Value, to improve profitability and reverse subscriber declines that have persisted for two years. The company and its peer Bumble Inc. have been contending with a generational shift in dating behavior among younger users as well as inflationary pressures on consumer spending.

“We expect to see tangible markers of improvement as Tinder’s new features roll out over the coming quarters,” the company said in the letter.

During the third quarter, Match posted a modest 1.6% boost in revenue from its portfolio of dating apps including Hinge, landing behind Wall Street estimates and at the low end of its own guidance.

The number of people who pay for Tinder, its largest dating app, fell 4% to 9.95 million in the third quarter, the company said. Analysts were expecting 9.88 million Tinder subscribers, based on Bloomberg-compiled estimates. Despite missing projections, this was the first positive increase in Tinder payers on a quarter-on-quarter basis since late last year.

In the letter, the company said it earned “modestly lower” revenue per paying Tinder user than it expected. Tinder monthly active users remained down 9%, according to the statement, and the firm opted to hold “a la carte” app offerings for additional development because they were “impacting subscription revenue more than we had anticipated.”

Also on Wednesday, Bumble issued a better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue outlook for its namesake app, sending shares up 8.2% in extended trading.

(Updates with company comments starting in the fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.