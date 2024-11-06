Qualcomm, Arm Results Show Phone Industry Making Uneven Comeback

(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. and Arm Holdings Plc, two chip companies heavily dependent on the smartphone market, delivered earnings reports Wednesday that showed an industry making a wobbly comeback.

Both companies pointed to a resurgence in demand for high-end model devices, but stopped short of signaling that the broader industry was on solid ground. Qualcomm’s report was better received, with a rosy sales forecast helping send its shares up in late trading. A more tentative Arm outlook, meanwhile, weighed on that company’s shares.

The return of consumer spending on expensive handsets, particularly in China, helped both companies’ revenue and profit top analysts’ estimates last quarter. Expansion into new areas also shored up results. Qualcomm and Arm are pushing deeper into computing, bringing a boost from artificial intelligence spending. And Qualcomm has made a successful foray into automotive chips.

The two companies — longtime partners that have increasingly become adversaries — are seen as bellwethers for the smartphone industry. Qualcomm is the biggest seller of the processors that power the devices, and Arm developed much of the underlying technology used by the industry.

Both companies have benefited from a shift to more upscale phones. At Arm, phone revenue jumped 40% despite overall unit shipments only gaining 4%. Qualcomm also is getting a bigger share of the Chinese market. Revenue from the sales of Android phones increased 40% in that country this year.

For the coming year, the company is predicting that overall phone units will grow roughly 5% or less — a sign it’s not anticipating a wide recovery. Many consumers aren’t upgrading their devices as often, a problem that has plagued much of the industry.

Qualcomm and Arm released their quarterly results within minutes of each other Wednesday and held overlapping conference calls. It was notable timing for two companies engaged in an escalating legal fight.

Arm took steps last month to cancel a license that allowed Qualcomm to use its intellectual property to design chips. The move followed an Arm lawsuit against Qualcomm for breach of contract and trademark infringement in 2022.

On Wednesday, Arm projected revenue of $920 million to $970 million for the December quarter. The midpoint of that range would fall short of the $950.9 million that analysts had estimated.

Qualcomm expects sales of $10.5 billion to $11.3 billion during the period. Analysts estimated $10.5 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, minus certain items, will be as much as $3.05 a share, beating Wall Street projections.

The automotive market was a bright spot for Qualcomm, despite a slump in that category that has hurt other chipmakers. Revenue was up 55% in fiscal 2024. The San Diego-based company said that it’s been winning new business, helping it outshine peers.

“I think you should look at our revenue in auto less sensitive to what happens in the market, much more related to new models that are being launched,” Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon said on a conference call with analysts. “It’s reflecting a shifting share.”

