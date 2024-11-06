Take-Two Sells Small-Game Division for Undisclosed Sum

(Bloomberg) -- Video-game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. sold Private Division, its label responsible for smaller-scale titles, for an undisclosed price.

The unnamed buyer purchased the rights to “substantially all of Private Division’s live and unreleased titles” with the exception of No Rest for the Wicked, an action role-playing game that was released earlier this year, Take-Two said Wednesday in a statement.

The list includes the upcoming Tales of the Shire, a farming game based on The Lord of the Rings series, and an untitled new project from Game Freak, the Japanese developer best known for co-developing the Pokémon franchise.

Private Division, founded in 2017, started off strong with the hit 2019 role-playing game The 0uter Worlds but has since released a string of flops, including Kerbal Space Program 2, which was full of bugs and panned by fans.

Earlier this year, Take-Two shut down two internal studios within the Private Division label and laid off a significant number of staff members.

“We are grateful for the contributions that the Private Division team has made to our company and are confident that they will continue to achieve success in their new home,” the company said.

(Corrects the name of the role-playing game in the fourth paragraph)

