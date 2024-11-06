Trump Media Rallies as Republican Closes In on Election Victory

(Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump on the cusp of a US election victory, shares in his media company surged as investors touted the stock across social media platforms.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. surged as much as 62% in premarket trading, after Trump addressed supporters at his election watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida Wednesday. The stock later pared some of the gains.

While Trump has not yet been declared the winner by most news outlets, he has been projected to take pivotal battleground states and markets have swung in expectation of a likely victory.

The stock, which trades under Trump’s initials and went public in March through a blank-check merger, has been volatile since its debut as investors ignored its fundamentals. Shares spiked after the attempted assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania in July, then slumped when Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race.

Shares jumped on their March debut before slumping nearly six months later. The stock more than doubled in October before swinging in the days leading up to Tuesday’s vote.

The company held onto a greater than $7 billion valuation through Tuesday’s close despite losing more than $19 million in the third quarter while delivering just $1 million in revenue. Truth Social, its X-lookalike platform, has struggled to establish a modest user base, according to third-party trackers.

As votes stacked up in key swing states for him, Trump Trade plays erupted. Bitcoin soared to a record high, and stocks including prominent Trump-ally Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. rallied 12% in premarket trading.

