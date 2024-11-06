TSMC, GlobalFoundries Finish Talks Over Billions in Chips Awards

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. logo at the company's campus in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. TSMCs $420 billion equity rally this year will get a valuation test when it reports earnings on July 18, with analysts expecting the chipmaker to raise full-year sales forecasts.

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and GlobalFoundries Inc. have finished negotiating binding agreements for billions of dollars in grants and loans to support US factories, people familiar with the matter said, as Biden administration officials race to get Chips and Science Act money out the door.

It is unclear when the agreements will officially be signed and the incentives unveiled, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the conversations are private. The award amounts are roughly in line with preliminary agreements announced earlier this year, the people said.

TSMC’s package announced in April includes $6.6 billion in grants and as much as $5 billion in loans to support the construction of three semiconductor factories in Phoenix. GlobalFoundries’ agreement from February is for $1.5 billion in grants and as much as $1.6 billion in loans to support a new plant in New York state, as well as expansions of existing facilities there and in Vermont.

TSMC, GlobalFoundries and the Commerce Department declined to comment.

