UniCredit’s Orcel Says Potential Commerzbank Bid Will Take Time

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said he isn’t planning an imminent takeover bid for German rival Commerzbank AG, inserting a measure of calm into a tense cross-border standoff.

“It’s a long process,” the Italian lender’s CEO said in an interview. “We want to have the opportunity to convince all key stakeholders, including the government, that a possible combination creates value.”

UniCredit unveiled a major stake in Commerzbank two months ago as Orcel said he was considering an acquisition of the German lender, which would boost UniCredit’s existing operations in the country and add a substantial business in Poland.

But Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp has been openly skeptical over the benefits of a potential tie-up, and Germany’s government has signaled its opposition too.

UniCredit has said a takeover of Commerzbank AG wouldn’t result in client attrition, pushing back against a key argument from opponents of the potential deal.

The Italian bank’s existing operations in Germany are “highly complementary” with Commerzbank and a combination would pose “low risks of concentration,” UniCredit said in a third-quarter earnings presentation on Wednesday. The deal could also result in better service levels, it said.

UniCredit may ultimately decide to sell its holding in Commerzbank at a profit, Orcel said in the interview.

