Airbus Must Ship More Than 100 Planes a Month to Meet 2024 Goal

The Airbus Canada LP assembly and finishing site in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Air Lease Corp. is seeing demand for single-aisle jets like Airbus SE's A320neo and A220 families outstrip the planemakers' current rates of manufacturing.

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE will need to almost double its monthly deliveries in the last eight weeks of the year in order to meet its annual guidance.

The European planemaker shipped 62 planes in October, taking its year-to-date deliveries to 559, according to data published on the planemaker’s website on Thursday. That leaves it with about 210 planes that need to be handed over in the last two months of the year to attain a goal of about 770 units.

Airbus reiterated its full year guidance late last month even as the company said that supply chain turmoil persists. Production of the best-selling A320neo has been slow at a time when its US rival Boeing Co. is struggling with a plethora of issues that have hamstrung production.

The world’s largest planemaker has been unable to build aircraft fast enough as suppliers struggledto ramp production in the aftermath of the pandemic. That’s forced Airbus to repeatedly push back its target of producing 75 A320neo planes a month, which it now expects to do in 2027.

