Aircraft maker Bombardier reports US$117M Q3 profit, revenue up 12% from year ago

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of US$117 million compared with a loss of US$37 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 12 per cent.

The aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit amounted to US$1.09 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 47 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.