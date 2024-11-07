Aircraft maker Bombardier reports US$117M Q3 profit, revenue up 12% from year ago

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of US$117 million compared with a loss of US$37 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 12 per cent.
The aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit amounted to US$1.09 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 47 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled US$2.07 billion, up from US$1.86 billion a year earlier.
The company’s backlog was US$14.7 billion at Sept. 30.
On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned 74 cents US per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 73 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 73 cents US per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.