AT&T Buys US Cellular Sells Spectrum Assets for $1 Billion

A US Cellular store in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. T-Mobile US Inc., the second-largest mobile carrier in the US, has agreed to buy US Cellular Corp.'s wireless operations and some of its spectrum assets for about $2.4 billion.

(Bloomberg) -- US Cellular Corp. agreed to sell some spectrum assets to AT&T Corp. for $1.02 billion as the tower operator continues the sale of its portfolio.

Chicago-based US Cellular controls one of the largest tower businesses in the US. The transaction is part of the company’s plan to “opportunistically monetize” the spectrum that wasn’t included in a previously announced sale to T-Mobile US Inc. in May for $4.4 billion, and follows a similar deal with Verizon Communications Corp. and two other mobile network operators in October.

“As with the other mobile network operators, we are confident that AT&T can put it to productive use in communities throughout the US,” Chief Executive Officer Laurent Therivel said in a statement on Thursday.

If the deals close as expected, US Cellular will have reached agreements to monetize about 70% of its total spectrum holdings (excluding mmWave). The majority of the value of US Cellular’s remaining spectrum holdings will be in the C-band spectrum, Therivel said.

