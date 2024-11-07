BT Cuts 2025 Revenue Forecast on Outlook for Business Unit

(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc lowered the company’s 2025 fiscal year revenue guidance due to a weak outlook for its business department, as Chief Executive Officer Allison Kirkby implements a major turnaround plan.

BT revised its revenue forecast for the year ending in March down by 1% to 2% due to reduced sales of low-margin goods abroad and a weaker outlook in the corporate and public sector, the former UK telecommunications monopoly said in a statement Thursday.

Adjusted revenue in the second fiscal quarter fell 3% to £5.09 billion ($6.6 billion), BT said. That compares to an average estimate of £5.23 billion by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Kirkby announced an ambitious turnaround plan this year that involves focusing on the UK at the expense of international markets and cutting costs. In a vote of confidence for the new direction, India’s Bharti Global in August agreed to buy a 24.5% stake in the British telecommunications company. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s family investment firm disclosed in September that it has built up a stake of 4.3%.

Still, the company is losing broadband customers to so-called altnets that offer fiber plans that are either cheaper or reach areas not served by BT’s Openreach network. CityFibre, one of the largest such companies, announced a deal with Sky in August that highlighted the growing competition in the sector.

BT lost 377,000 Openreach broadband customers in the first half, a 2% decline, the company said. However, its fiber business added a record number of new customers in the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 1% from a year earlier to £4.1 billion in the first half of fiscal 2025, in line with estimates.

A planned merger between Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison’s Three, which got a preliminary nod this week from UK regulators if the firms agree to invest in the country’s mobile network, would also dethrone BT as the biggest operator in the UK by revenue.

BT shares closed at 142.1 pence in London on Wednesday. BT shares are up 15% so far this year.

