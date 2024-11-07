Goldman Promotes Most Partners Since 2010: Read the Full List

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. added 95 executives to its partnership, the biggest addition since Chief Executive Officer David Solomon took over leadership of the firm.

The promotions topped the previous high of the Solomon era, set in 2022, when 80 employees made the cut. Plans for the new partners — part of the biennial ritual to tap a select few to join the New York-based bank’s top ranks — were reported by Bloomberg News earlier this week.

The Wall Street firm is unique among its peers in retaining a nod to its pre-public days as a partnership by maintaining the title as its highest position. A little more than 400 executives — less than 1% of Goldman’s workforce — are now part of the group.

The most executives Goldman has ever added to its top ranks was in 2006, when 115 people were made partner. The firm was much smaller at the time, but held the bragging rights of being the securities industry’s most profitable firm.

Female executives accounted for 26 of the additions, the largest number of women it’s ever added. Still, that represented 27% of the new class, down slightly from 2022. Of the new partners, 4% were Black executives, also down from two years ago, when they represented 9%. Hispanic executives accounted for 6%, the largest ever by number and proportion.

Here’s the full list of Goldman’s new partners:

Marine Abiad, Global Banking & Markets, Paris

Benny Adler, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Shahzad Ali, Controllers, New York

Ash Ang, Global Banking & Markets, Singapore

Lucia Arienti, Global Banking & Markets, London

Matthew Armas, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Patrick Armstrong, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Sebastian Ayton, Global Banking & Markets, Paris

Amitayush Bahri, Asset & Wealth Management, London

Rob Barlick Jr, Asset & Wealth Management, Miami

David Bear, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Amanda Beisel, Controllers, New York

Jeff Bernstein, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Lyla Bibi, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Anne Bizien, Global Banking & Markets, Paris

Tristan Blood, Asset & Wealth Management, London

Brittany Boals Moeller, Asset & Wealth Management, Atlanta

Marc Boheim, Asset & Wealth Management, London

Chris Bonner, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Kevin Boova, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Oonagh Bradley, Compliance, London

Timothy Braude, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Steven Budig, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Jacqueline Cassidy, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Sorubh Chandani, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Pamela Codo-Lotti, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Bracha Cohen, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Shaun Cullinan, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Marc d’Andlau, Global Banking & Markets, Paris

Adam Davis, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Matthew Doherty, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Jason Eisenstadt, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Ashley Everett, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Alex Finston, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Alison Flood, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Arvind Giridhar, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Ashwin Gupta, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Sonia Gupta, Global Banking & Markets, San Francisco

Terry Hagerty, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Robert Hamilton Kelly, Asset & Wealth Management, West Palm Beach

Axel Hoefer, Global Banking & Markets, Frankfurt

Dylan Hogarty, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Tim Holliday, Corporate Treasury, London

Kazuya Iketani, Global Banking & Markets, Tokyo

Sumedh Jaiswal, Global Banking & Markets, London

Kyle Jessen, Global Banking & Markets, San Francisco

Lotfi Karoui, Global Investment Research, New York

Feroz Khosla, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Larry Kleinman, Tax, New York

Jared Klyman, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Daniel Korich, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Rebecca Kruger, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Kosuke Kurosawa, Global Banking & Markets, Tokyo

Shane Lee, Global Banking & Markets, Calgary

Michael Leister, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Matthew Leskowitz, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Hilary Lopez, Asset & Wealth Management, London

Cedric Lucas, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Mazen Makarem, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Matthew Mason, Global Banking & Markets, Hong Kong

Jans Meckel, Global Banking & Markets, Paris

Patrick Moran, Legal, New York

Leonie Morel, Global Banking & Markets, London

John O’Connor, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Steve Orr, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Leke Osinubi, Engineering Division, New York

Elizabeth Overbay, Platform Solutions, New York

Jonathan Perry, Engineering Division, London

Thomas Plank, Global Banking & Markets, Singapore

Caitlin Pollak, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Ling Pong, Asset & Wealth Management, Hong Kong

Joe Porter, Global Banking & Markets, San Francisco

Vishaal Rana, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Alexandre Reinert, Global Banking & Markets, Hong Kong

Monique Rollins, Corporate Treasury, New York

Marcos Rosenberg, Asset & Wealth Management, Richardson

Marc Schaffer, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Jan Scheffel, Global Banking & Markets, London

Rahul Sharma, Engineering Division, Menlo Park

Eric Sheridan, Global Investment Research, New York

Salil Sheth, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Jonathan Shugar, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Alyson Shupe, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Aaron Siegel, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Adam Siegler, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Craig Smart, Global Banking & Markets, New York

Andre Souza, Global Banking & Markets, London

Thom Spoto, Asset & Wealth Management, West Palm Beach

Lesley Steele, Risk, London

Teppei Takanabe, Global Banking & Markets, Tokyo

Laura van Alkemade, Global Banking & Markets, London

Dennis Walsh, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Sylvia Yeh, Asset & Wealth Management, New York

Piotr Zurawski, Global Banking & Markets, London

