Goldman Promotes Most Partners Since 2010: Read the Full List

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. added 95 executives to its partnership, the biggest addition since Chief Executive Officer David Solomon took over leadership of the firm.
The promotions topped the previous high of the Solomon era, set in 2022, when 80 employees made the cut. Plans for the new partners — part of the biennial ritual to tap a select few to join the New York-based bank’s top ranks — were reported by Bloomberg News earlier this week.
The Wall Street firm is unique among its peers in retaining a nod to its pre-public days as a partnership by maintaining the title as its highest position. A little more than 400 executives — less than 1% of Goldman’s workforce — are now part of the group.
The most executives Goldman has ever added to its top ranks was in 2006, when 115 people were made partner. The firm was much smaller at the time, but held the bragging rights of being the securities industry’s most profitable firm.
Female executives accounted for 26 of the additions, the largest number of women it’s ever added. Still, that represented 27% of the new class, down slightly from 2022. Of the new partners, 4% were Black executives, also down from two years ago, when they represented 9%. Hispanic executives accounted for 6%, the largest ever by number and proportion.
Here’s the full list of Goldman’s new partners:
- Marine Abiad, Global Banking & Markets, Paris
- Benny Adler, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Shahzad Ali, Controllers, New York
- Ash Ang, Global Banking & Markets, Singapore
- Lucia Arienti, Global Banking & Markets, London
- Matthew Armas, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Patrick Armstrong, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Sebastian Ayton, Global Banking & Markets, Paris
- Amitayush Bahri, Asset & Wealth Management, London
- Rob Barlick Jr, Asset & Wealth Management, Miami
- David Bear, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Amanda Beisel, Controllers, New York
- Jeff Bernstein, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Lyla Bibi, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Anne Bizien, Global Banking & Markets, Paris
- Tristan Blood, Asset & Wealth Management, London
- Brittany Boals Moeller, Asset & Wealth Management, Atlanta
- Marc Boheim, Asset & Wealth Management, London
- Chris Bonner, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Kevin Boova, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Oonagh Bradley, Compliance, London
- Timothy Braude, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Steven Budig, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Jacqueline Cassidy, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Sorubh Chandani, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Pamela Codo-Lotti, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Bracha Cohen, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Shaun Cullinan, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Marc d’Andlau, Global Banking & Markets, Paris
- Adam Davis, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Matthew Doherty, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Jason Eisenstadt, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Ashley Everett, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Alex Finston, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Alison Flood, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Arvind Giridhar, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Ashwin Gupta, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Sonia Gupta, Global Banking & Markets, San Francisco
- Terry Hagerty, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Robert Hamilton Kelly, Asset & Wealth Management, West Palm Beach
- Axel Hoefer, Global Banking & Markets, Frankfurt
- Dylan Hogarty, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Tim Holliday, Corporate Treasury, London
- Kazuya Iketani, Global Banking & Markets, Tokyo
- Sumedh Jaiswal, Global Banking & Markets, London
- Kyle Jessen, Global Banking & Markets, San Francisco
- Lotfi Karoui, Global Investment Research, New York
- Feroz Khosla, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Larry Kleinman, Tax, New York
- Jared Klyman, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Daniel Korich, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Rebecca Kruger, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Kosuke Kurosawa, Global Banking & Markets, Tokyo
- Shane Lee, Global Banking & Markets, Calgary
- Michael Leister, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Matthew Leskowitz, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Hilary Lopez, Asset & Wealth Management, London
- Cedric Lucas, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Mazen Makarem, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Matthew Mason, Global Banking & Markets, Hong Kong
- Jans Meckel, Global Banking & Markets, Paris
- Patrick Moran, Legal, New York
- Leonie Morel, Global Banking & Markets, London
- John O’Connor, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Steve Orr, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Leke Osinubi, Engineering Division, New York
- Elizabeth Overbay, Platform Solutions, New York
- Jonathan Perry, Engineering Division, London
- Thomas Plank, Global Banking & Markets, Singapore
- Caitlin Pollak, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Ling Pong, Asset & Wealth Management, Hong Kong
- Joe Porter, Global Banking & Markets, San Francisco
- Vishaal Rana, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Alexandre Reinert, Global Banking & Markets, Hong Kong
- Monique Rollins, Corporate Treasury, New York
- Marcos Rosenberg, Asset & Wealth Management, Richardson
- Marc Schaffer, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Jan Scheffel, Global Banking & Markets, London
- Rahul Sharma, Engineering Division, Menlo Park
- Eric Sheridan, Global Investment Research, New York
- Salil Sheth, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Jonathan Shugar, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Alyson Shupe, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Aaron Siegel, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Adam Siegler, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Craig Smart, Global Banking & Markets, New York
- Andre Souza, Global Banking & Markets, London
- Thom Spoto, Asset & Wealth Management, West Palm Beach
- Lesley Steele, Risk, London
- Teppei Takanabe, Global Banking & Markets, Tokyo
- Laura van Alkemade, Global Banking & Markets, London
- Dennis Walsh, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Sylvia Yeh, Asset & Wealth Management, New York
- Piotr Zurawski, Global Banking & Markets, London
