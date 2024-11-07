Nvidia Adds Ex-NASA Space Center Director Ellen Ochoa to Board

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., the world’s most valuable company, named NASA veteran Ellen Ochoa as a director, expanding the size of its board to 13 members.

Ochoa, 66, previously ran the space agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and was the first Latina astronaut in space, Nvidia said in a statement Thursday.

The move bolsters Nvidia’s board after an AI-fueled rally turned the company into a Silicon Valley titan. The chipmaker eclipsed Apple Inc. this week in market capitalization, and its sales are set to more than double two years in a row.

As the leading provider of chips that underpin artificial intelligence computing systems, the company also has been increasingly influential in the direction of the tech industry.

“Ellen’s extraordinary experience speaks volumes about her role as a trailblazer and a leader,” Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said in the statement. “We look forward to her joining Nvidia’s board on our continuing journey to build the future of computing and AI.”

Ochoa, who has a doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University, brings the number of female Nvidia board members to five — or roughly 40%. Ochoa also serves on the boards of Service Corporation International and Mutual of America Financial Group.

