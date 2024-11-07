Quebecor reports Q3 profit and revenue down from year ago mark

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

MONTREAL — Quebecor Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue edged lower compared with a year ago. The company says its net income attributable to shareholders amounted to $189.0 million or 81 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $209.3 million or 91 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Quebecor says its adjusted income from operating activities amounted to 82 cents per share, down from 88 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.39 billion, down from $1.41 billion a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company says it saw a net increase of 132,100 mobile telephone lines, the best quarterly growth in its history.

Quebecor says it now has a total of more than four million wireless connections under its Videotron, Freedom Mobile and Fizz brands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.