Rheinmetall Orders Surge as Europe Boosts Military Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Rheinmetall AG’s earnings surged in the third quarter as Europe’s increased military spending drove orders for armored vehicles, ammunition and air defense systems.

Sales jumped more than a third to €2.45 billion ($2.6 billion) in the three months through September, the maker of Leopard tanks said Thursday. The company confirmed its outlook for the year and extended Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger’s contract for another five years.

Rheinmetall is among a number of European weapons contractors that has seen orders grow rapidly after Russia invaded Ukraine and the US raised questions about its commitment to NATO. The company’s order backlog jumped 41% in the third quarter to €51.9 billion.

The company is part of two joint ventures in Ukraine — a tank manufacturing and repair hub, as well as an ammunition factory, which is nearing completion, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said.

Rheinmetall and other European defense companies’ shares rose on Wednesday after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Trump has repeatedly threatened to back out of the US’s military alliance with Europe if the continent doesn’t spend more on its own defense.

