Swiss Re Cuts 2024 Profit Target After Raising US Reserves

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Re AG lowered its 2024 net income target after being hit by more claims in its Property and Reinsurance business for previous years than it had budgeted for.

The Zurich based reinsurer on Thursday said that, following a review, it had added $2.4 billion to its prior-year US liability reserves for the P&C business in the third quarter.

Swiss Re said it now expects to report net income of $100 million for the third quarter, with the full year target now at “above $3 billion.” It had been targeting more than $3.6 billion for the full year.

“We conducted a comprehensive review of our P&C reserves, considering the latest industry data and legal trends,” said Chief Executive Officer Andreas Berger. “We have addressed reserve developments in our entire US liability portfolio, including all prior underwriting years.”

The company is set to report its third quarter results on November 14.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.