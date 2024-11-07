TC Energy cuts cost estimate for Southeast Gateway pipeline project in Mexico

Cole Pereira, equity research director of Stifel Financial, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss TC Energy's South Bow spinoff.

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. has lowered the estimated cost of its Southeast Gateway pipeline project in Mexico. It says it now expects the project to cost between US$3.9 billion and US$4.1 billion compared with its original estimate of US$4.5 billion.

The change came as the company reported a third-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders of C$1.46 billion or $1.40 per share compared with a loss of C$197 million or 19 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 totalled C$4.08 billion, up from C$3.94 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

TC Energy says its comparable earnings for its latest quarter amounted to C$1.03 per share compared with C$1.00 per share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of 95 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.