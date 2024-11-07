UK House Prices Climbed to Record High in October, Halifax Says

(Bloomberg) -- UK house prices hit record levels in October, according to a leading mortgage lender, suggesting the boost from cheaper mortgages defied any pre-budget anxieties homebuyers had ahead of Labour’s budget at the end of the month.

Halifax said the average price of a home climbed 0.2% to £293,999, ($380,200) £492 above a previous all-time high reached in June 2022. House prices rose 3.9% higher from a year ago, slightly slower than in September.

The housing market is shifting from recovery to growth after defying predictions of a crash in 2023. Prospective buyers are emerging as real incomes continue to grow and interest rates begin to come down. That’s helped partly offset worries over tax rises in Labour’s Oct. 30 budget.

The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates for a second time at noon on Thursday, providing a further boost to house prices. Still, market expectations of another cut in December have largely dissipated due to worries that the spending and borrowing spree outlined by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in her budget will fan inflation.

