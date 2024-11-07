US Labor Costs Rise More Than Expected in Fresh Inflation Risk

Productivity, or nonfarm business employee output per hour, rose at a 2.2% annualized rate in the July-to-September period.

(Bloomberg) -- US labor costs grew at a surprisingly strong pace in the third quarter, and was much stronger than previously thought earlier this year, which risks fanning inflationary pressures.

Unit labor costs, or what a business pays employees to produce one unit of output, increased at a 1.9% annualized rate, following an upwardly revised 2.4% advance in the prior period, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Thursday.

The preliminary reading had shown just a meek 0.4% gain in the second quarter.

The BLS said that the release incorporated revised historical data for the past five years that informs the statistics. The revisions point to much stronger compensation gains for Americans in recent quarters — particularly at the start of the year — and underscore why consumers have been able to power the economy forward at a surprisingly robust clip.

Price-adjusted hourly compensation picked up to a 3% pace in the third quarter, marking a seventh straight quarter where pay has outpaced inflation.

Productivity, or nonfarm business employee output per hour, rose at a 2.2% annualized rate in the July-to-September period after rising at a similar pace in the prior quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, productivity increased 2% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in over a year. Unit labor costs were up 3.4%, the most since the end of 2022.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to reduce its benchmark rate by a quarter point at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later Thursday. However, a slew of strong economic data in recent weeks along with the re-election of Donald Trump — whose policies many economists say will stoke inflation — may limit how much officials will lower borrowing costs in the coming months.

