AppLovin CEO Once Spurned by VC Firms Is Now Worth $10 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- When AppLovin Corp. co-founder Adam Foroughi pitched his fledgling ad-tech business to Bay Area venture capital firms more than a decade ago, he was rejected by every one. He got the last laugh.

Shares of Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin have surged seven-fold this year, giving Foroughi a net worth of $10.4 billion and vaulting him into the ranks of world’s 500 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Foroughi still owns about 10% of AppLovin, which provides marketing services to mobile app developers. The company’s stock price surged 46% on Thursday after reporting third-quarter results that shattered estimates while touting its AI-powered advertising engine. The shares were trading at $280.54 at 2:23 p.m. in New York for a total market valuation of more than $99 billion.

“AppLovin continues to impress,” Wedbush Securities’ Michael Pachter said Thursday in a note to investors, reiterating its outperform rating. “We see little downside to the stock at current levels.”

Derivatives Trader

Born in Tehran in the wake of the 1979 Iranian revolution, Foroughi moved to the US as a child and graduated with a business degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 2001. After starting out as a derivatives trader, he co-founded two ad-tech startups before launching AppLovin in 2012.

It has since carved a niche in the crowded digital-advertising market, where it competes with heavyweights such as Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. It reaches 1.4 billion daily active users by focusing on mobile games, developing interactive ads and crafting marketing strategies to help clients attract smartphone users.

In an earnings call on Wednesday, Foroughi said the company was on target to achieve up to 30% annual growth, driven in part by its AI-driven Axon 2.0 advertising engine. The company reported profit and revenue that exceeded analysts’ estimates and emphasized its growing focus on e-commerce.

After those VCs turned him down 13 years ago, Foroughi bootstrapped the business, self-funding and relying on angel investments. In 2018, AppLovin tapped the leveraged loan market for $280 million, allowing Foroughi to grow AppLovin while retaining his stake.

“It just made sense for us to raise capital in this manner versus sell off shares and dilute,” Foroughi said in an interview after the debt raise.

Foroughi earlier came close to ceding control of his company — named in part for Christopher Mintz’ role in the 2007 teen classic Superbad. AppLovin announced a $1.4 billion sale to Shanghai-based Orient Hontai Capital in 2016, but the deal was restructured to a minority debt investment a year later after federal officials raised concerns about a Chinese entity having ownership.

“This fully restructured agreement permits us to maintain full control of our business while accessing additional liquidity to finance our continued global growth,” Foroughi told Reuters at the time.

AppLovin debuted on the Nasdaq exchange in a 2021 initial public offering. Foroughi’s 10% stake in the company today makes up 99% of his net worth, with the balance mostly cash, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index.

--With assistance from Jack Witzig and Devon Pendleton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.