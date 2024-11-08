Trump Team Plans Push to Get Georgia’s 2020 Election Case Tossed

Donald Trump speaks at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24, 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers are preparing to seek dismissal of Georgia’s criminal case against him for trying to overturn the 2020 election as part of a broader attempt to end his prosecutions before his inauguration.

In private discussions since his election on Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers have been planning an argument that the case shouldn’t move ahead because he is returning to the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter. The strategy hinges on convincing a court that Justice Department guidelines against federal prosecutions of a sitting president also apply to a president-elect facing state charges.

Trump’s lawyers haven’t been able to thwart criminal cases against him in state courts in New York and Georgia, but his legal team is reinvigorating its push since he defeated Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the special counsel overseeing his two federal cases is preparing to drop those prosecutions before he’s sworn in on Jan. 20.

Georgia’s case against Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants involves allegations that they conspired to spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and pressured state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s win.

Although Trump has denied any wrongdoing, four other defendants in the case have pleaded guilty. Trump faces eight felony counts in Georgia, after the Atlanta judge overseeing the case, Scott McAfee, dismissed some charges against him.

Under the strategy being considered by Trump’s lawyers, his legal team would argue he is also covered by a 2000 opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel that concluded a sitting president can’t be prosecuted in a federal case, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

McAfee froze the proceedings until Georgia’s state Court of Appeals decides whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case. Trump’s lawyers have argued that she should be taken off the case because she had a romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor.

A spokesperson for Willis, a Democrat who was re-elected Tuesday, didn’t respond to a request for comment. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign spokesman, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

