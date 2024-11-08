USC President Carol Folt Says She Will Step Down Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- University of Southern California President Carol Folt, who led the campus out of a series of scandals and then grappled with protests against Israel’s invasion of Gaza earlier this year, will retire in July.

Folt made the announcement Friday in a letter to the USC community.

Folt, 73, took the helm of Los Angeles-based USC in 2019, trying to restore the well-endowed university’s reputation after her predecessor was ousted following scandals. She came in after the so-called Varsity Blues indictments over admissions of unqualified students. She later reached a $1.1 billion settlement with victims of university gynecologist who allegedly abused students.

Folt, the first woman and 12th president of the campus founded in 1880, cited five “moonshot” initiatives in her resignation announcement, including a $1 billion investment in computing as well as health sciences and athletics. The college football powerhouse left the Pac-12 conference to join the Big 10 last year.

“You also helped us rectify deeply painful episodes, restore a tarnished reputation and resolve serious legal issues, drive culture change, and develop new policies to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.,” Folt wrote in the letter addressed “Dear Trojan Family.”

Like many US universities, part of the USC campus was taken over last spring by pro-Palestinian protesters who demanded cutting of financial ties with companies linked to Israel, for the US to stop military aid to the country, and for a halt to disciplinary actions against student demonstrators. USC canceled its main commencement ceremony, citing safety concerns following the contentious decision to bar a speech by the pro-Palestinian valedictorian.

Folt managed to retain her job after presidents at Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and other colleges were forced out amid criticisms of their handling of the protests.

