Space Force New GPS Satellites Are Running Months Behind Schedule

(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon’s first batch of new and more capable GPS satellites is as much as eight to 11 months behind the desired delivery schedule because contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. is having difficulty manufacturing some complex parts, according to the US Space Force.

The initial 10 new “GPS IIIF” satellites are the first of a potential 22 in an estimated $9.2 billion program for spacecraft with greater accuracy and jam-proof signals for the GPS system, which is used both for sensitive defense programs, such as coordinates for smart bombs, and civilian purposes such as turn-by-turn driving directions.

“Since the program began in 2018, the contractor’s technical and programmatic challenges delayed all” the intended dates for when the satellites would be available to launch, the Space Systems Command said in a statement to Bloomberg News documenting continuing problems with at least three key components.

The Space Force’s desired “Available for Launch” delivery of the first GPS IIIF-model satellite, previously projected for April 2026, is now slated for November of that year. Successive deliveries will also be delayed at least that long, according to the Space Force’s acquisition branch.

The new F-model satellites promise increased accuracy for navigation, a signal compatible with similar European satellites, more resistance against cyberattacks and jamming and civilian search-and-rescue capabilities to detect and locate emergency beacons.

“For the average driver using GPS navigation,” the new satellites will provide “enhanced route planning and navigation, reducing travel time and improving fuel efficiency” and a “consistent GPS service even in urban canyons and areas with tall buildings,” according to the Space Systems Command.

Lockheed said in a statement that “last fall, we proactively recognized our challenges” in meeting the GPS satellite schedule.

“We worked with the customer to develop” a “production plan that meets our contractual ‘available-for-launch’ dates,” the No. 1 defense contractor said. “The team is actively performing to that plan.”

The satellites are assembled at Lockheed’s Waterton, Colorado facility. Subcontractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. makes the Mission Data Unit, a new key component necessary for improved navigation, which is experiencing technical issues.

“These are all problems with first-article designs as the program transitions” from the first GPS III to the latest model, the Space Command said.

“While inflation and supply chain challenges have been a worldwide phenomenon, Lockheed Martin as the Prime Contractor is responsible for development and production of GPS IIIF satellites, including management of technical development, manufacturing, personnel, and suppliers,” it said.

Although Lockheed is projected to be late meeting the Space Force’s preferred “available for launch” schedule for the 10 satellites, the latest data indicates it remains on track to deliver them by their contracted dates. The company’s fixed—price contract includes incentives for meeting schedules and keeping costs lower than US targets.

“There have been criteria not met, resulting in reduced Lockheed Martin profit,” the Space Systems Command said, without disclosing the amount of the lost payments.

