Ukraine Says Plans Underway for a Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Preliminary planning is underway for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President-elect Donald Trump, Kyiv’s top diplomat said on Saturday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke at a press briefing with Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign policy official.

A “dialog” has been established between Zelenskiy and Trump, Sybiha said, after the pair spoke this week. He declined to say whether a meeting is planned before or after Trump’s inauguration in January.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.