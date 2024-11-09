ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine Says Plans Underway for a Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting

By Daryna Krasnolutska

(Bloomberg) -- Preliminary planning is underway for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President-elect Donald Trump, Kyiv’s top diplomat said on Saturday. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke at a press briefing with Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign policy official. 

A “dialog” has been established between Zelenskiy and Trump, Sybiha said, after the pair spoke this week. He declined to say whether a meeting is planned before or after Trump’s inauguration in January. 

 

 

