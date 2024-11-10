Germany’s Merz Open For Deals With Trump, Calls Scholz Lame Duck

(Bloomberg) -- German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who’s dominating polls ahead of an expected snap election, said he would look to ink deals with incoming US President Donald Trump to boost his country’s international standing.

In an interview with Stern magazine, Merz also called Chancellor Olaf Scholz a “lame duck,” and urged him to accelerate the timetable for an early federal election following the collapse of the three-party coalition government last week.

Scholz, a Social Democrat, lost his majority in the German parliament on Wednesday after he sacked Finance Minister Christian Lindner, leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats, in a dispute over debt-financed government spending. Merz’s CDU/CSU-led conservative bloc has nearly double the support of Scholz’s party, and has focused on how to smooth over Germany’s rocky relationship with Trump.

“In Germany, we have never really articulated and enforced our interests well enough, and we have to change that,” Merz said in the Stern interview. “The Americans are much more on the offensive. It shouldn’t end with only one side profiting, but rather with us making good arrangements for both sides. Trump would call it a deal.”

Merz accused Scholz’s center-left government of being wrong-footed by Trump’s re-election after one-sidedly backing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the vote. “Trump has a good memory. The current federal government will no longer be heard by the new administration. Scholz is now a lame duck internationally.”

As an example of a potential “deal” with Trump, Merz cited the delivery of US military planes. The CDU leader said that since Germany buys F-35 fighter jets from the US, they should be serviced in Germany, with support from the Americans. “That would be a good deal for both sides,” he said.

Merz, 68, said he’s spoken to people who know Trump well, and that the US president-elect needs to be approached with “upright posture and clarity.” Like Trump, Merz had a lengthy feud with former Chancellor Angela Merkel, his party’s long-time leader. Frustrated by Merkel’s liberal policies, Merz left the political stage for some years and worked as chairman of the supervisory board of BlackRock Inc.’s German asset management unit.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Germany’s political turmoil, together with Trump’s US election victory, will add to the already very high economic policy uncertainty in the near term. This may prompt businesses to further postpone investment decisions and weigh further on the modest recovery we forecast in the coming quarters.”

—Martin Ademmer, economist. For full note, click here

Meanwhile, the chancellor is under growing pressure to schedule new elections without delay. Scholz initially proposed to pull forward Germany’s ballot from September to the end of March. Until then, he wants to continue governing in a minority government with Economy Minister Robert Habeck and his Greens. Habeck confirmed earlier that he’ll run in the upcoming election as the Green’s candidate for chancellor.

But on Friday, Habeck, who’s also vice chancellor, told the public broadcaster ZDF that a vote should be held “as soon as possible” following the collapse of Scholz’s unpopular coalition. Shortly before, Habeck announced his own chancellor candidacy.

Faced with growing criticism from within his own camp as well, Scholz made clear on Friday that he would be willing to pull forward the date for a vote. But now, German officials warn that holding elections as early as January may result in chaos. Ruth Brand, head of the Federal Election Commission, has warned of “incalculable risks at all levels” if the election is rushed and cited, among various problems, a potential paper shortage.

CDU party general secretary Carsten Linnemann called Brand’s remarks “scandalous and shameful.” They’re “a reflection of what is going on in this country,” Linnemann told the Sunday edition of the Bild tabloid.

Lars Klingbeil, the head of Scholz’s SPD party, told Zeit Online Sunday that if the CDU helps move certain projects through parliament, he would be willing to discuss an earlier date for the elections. Merz previously said he wanted the ballot to be held in January.

Lindner made clear over the weekend that his liberal Free Democrats wouldn’t once again join a coalition with the SPD. “Olaf Scholz put me out on the street,” he told FAZ on Sunday. “But I feel comfortable on the street.”

According to an Insa poll published in Bild, 35% of Germans would vote for Merz as Chancellor, 18% for Scholz, and 16% for Habeck.

Scholz, who openly backed current US president Joe Biden before he withdrew from the election campaign, has made Germany a target of scorn for both Trump and his close ally, billionaire Elon Musk. The Tesla Inc. founder and world’s richest person cheered the collapse of Scholz’s governing coalition with a four-word message on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “Olaf is a fool,” Musk wrote in German.

“I didn’t even take notice of it,” Scholz told reporters in Budapest on Friday when asked about the incident.

Scholz is also still waiting for a phone call with Trump, after the German leader reached out to the president-elect’s team on Wednesday to set up a call as soon as the election result became clear.

The chancellor will speak to the ARD broadcasting network late Sunday night.

