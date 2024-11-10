Reeves to Tout Benefits of Free Trade Amid Fears of US Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to champion free trade ahead of protectionist trade policies expected from the incoming Trump administration.

In a keynote speech at the Mansion House on Thursday, the chancellor will spell out how the Labour government will accelerate growth following its first budget as well as tout the benefits of trade. She will also say free and open trade is what makes countries richer, according to a preview of her remarks.

Reeves is banking on forging partnerships to realize “untapped potential” even as Donald Trump’s victory in the election last week complicates this path. The president-elect has promised to impose stiff tariffs on imports into the US, a move that will likely upend global trade and hurt European companies exposed to the massive market. He is expected to cut US corporate taxes, deregulate the financial industry and drill for oil.

Trump’s stance poses a conundrum for Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he works to repair post-Brexit economic links with Britain’s European Union neighbors and pursues a thaw in ties with China following years of tensions over Covid-19, Hong Kong and hacking allegations. The US is Britain’s biggest single market for imports and exports — trade between the nations totaled more than £300 million ($387 million) in the year through March — and preserving that may involve trade-offs in other relationships.

Despite the potential challenges, the chancellor sees room for open trade in her plan to rebuild Britain and break the grip of economic stagnation. Speaking last week to the House of Commons Treasury Committee, Reeves said the UK’s economic relationship with the US is “absolutely crucial,” adding that she’s confident trade flows will continue under the new president.

The UK is “considering lots of different scenarios” ahead of Trump’s inauguration, according to Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones.

“The position of the government is that we support free trade and we support the trading relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Jones told Sky News on Sunday.

After several stumbles with businesses since winning power in July and a divisive budget that ramped up taxes and borrowing, the Mansion House speech is a chance for Reeves to turn the corner on Labour’s relationship with the finance industry. The speech at the Lord Mayor of London’s official residence is traditionally the chancellor’s biggest forum to announce policies to support the City’s financial industry.

Strong ties with international partners and partnership with other financial centers will be critical to attracting foreign investment, Reeves is set to say on Thursday.

