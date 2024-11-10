Trump Advised Putin Against Escalation in Ukraine, Washington Post Says

(Bloomberg) -- US President-elect Donald Trump advised Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of the sizable US military presence in Europe, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

In a phone call on Thursday, the first telephone conversation between the two since the Republican’s election victory on Nov. 5, Trump and Putin discussed the goal of peace in Europe, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine‘s war soon,“ the Post reported.

Trump had promised during his presidential campaign to solve the Ukraine crisis before Inauguration Day.

