Trump Says Senate’s Next Leader Must Favor Recess Appointments

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump waded into the contest for the US Senate’s next majority leader, saying any Republican seeking the post must favor recess appointments to allow positions for his incoming administration to be filled “in a timely manner.”

While he’ll take office on Jan. 20, Trump also pressed senators to refrain from confirming any judges “during this time,” saying Democrats who retain a majority in the chamber during the lame-duck period “are looking to ram through” judicial nominees as Republicans fight over the leadership.

“THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE,” Trump said Sunday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Senate Republicans are due to vote for their next leader in a secret ballot on Nov. 13 as Mitch McConnell of Kentucky isn’t running again.

Senators John Thune of South Dakota and John Cornyn of Texas are considered frontrunners for majority leader, and Senator Rick Scott of Florida is also in the race.

Scott posted on the X social network that he agrees with Trump and “will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible.” Elon Musk, a Trump supporter who may play a role in the administration, endorsed Scott after that post.

Trump himself withdrew three cabinet nominees from Senate consideration during his first term.

