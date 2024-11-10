Turmoil Erupts Across Mauritius Ahead of Elections Counting Day

(Bloomberg) -- Polling places around Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation that held general elections on Sunday, came under threat after voting ended. Leaders of the main alliances called for calm.

Video from local media outlets showed a beefed-up police presence at polling stations in the southeast. Three officials were assaulted in a constituency close to the capital, according to other reports, and opposition supporters were searching vehicles.

“Cars of several officials have been damaged and some of them have been roughed up,” Electoral Commissioner Irfan Rahman said. An unknown number of civil servants couldn’t go home because of worries about safety and remained in counting centers, he said in a video message released around midnight.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time on Sunday. Turnout as of 5 p.m. reached 76.59%. In the last general elections, in November 2019, turnout reached 77.01%, according to the office of the electoral commissioner.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, leader of the Alliance Lepep, is seeking a third straight term. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, a three-term prime minister, is seeking a fourth mandate after being voted out in 2014. He leads a four-member Alliance du Changement.

“I appeal to everyone to remain calm and not give in to provocation. Let us remain vigilant and respect the law. We are on the eve of a great victory,” said Ramgoolam, as cited by defimedia.info.

On his official Facebook page, Jugnauth appealed for calm and urged supporters “not to respond to provocation from the opposition” as the “priority is the security of our population.”

