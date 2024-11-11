AbbVie Tumbles After New Schizophrenia Drug Fails in Two Trials

(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. shares sank in early trading after two mid-stage trials of its drug to treat schizophrenia failed to meet their primary goal, a blow to the company’s $8.7 billion acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics earlier this year.

AbbVie said the drug, emraclidine, didn’t show a statistically significant improvement on a scale used for measuring the severity of symptoms of the mental illness. The company plans to analyze the data to determine next steps.

AbbVie shares fell 12% in premarket trading on Monday. If that decline holds, it would be AbbVie’s biggest one-day drop in three years. The stock had gained 29% this year through Friday’s close, outperforming a 26% rise in the S&P 500.

Investors saw AbbVie’s failed trials as good news for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., which in late September gained US approval for the first new type of schizophrenia drug in seven decades. Bristol shares jumped 13% in premarket trading as of 9:05 a.m. New York time.

