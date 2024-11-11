Billionaire Pratt Will Move to US in Wake of Trump Victory

(Bloomberg) -- Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt will now live in the US, he said on LinkedIn.

Pratt said he was granted a green card last month and now was time to make the move to America due to his family all being US citizens and having built businesses and created jobs there over the past 30 years. He said he’ll remain chairman of Visy Australia and will return regularly.

Pratt has a net worth of about $12.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is a member of Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago Club and much of his fortune is in packaging company Visy, among Australia’s largest private firms.

Pratt was pushed into the spotlight in 2023 after US press reports alleged that Trump shared secrets about US nuclear subs with him shortly after leaving office. In 2019, Trump toured one of Visy’s paper-recycling mills in Ohio with Pratt.

A spokesperson for Pratt confirmed the US move and declined to comment further.

