Brazil Analysts Lift Inflation Forecasts for Sixth Straight Week

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil analysts raised their 2024 year-end inflation forecasts for the sixth straight week after the central bank accelerated its tightening cycle with a half-point interest rate hike.

Consumer price increases will hit 4.62% in December, up from the prior estimate of 4.59%, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists published on Monday. Analysts also lifted their 2026 forecasts for the benchmark Selic to 10% from 9.75% before.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto lifted borrowing costs to 11.25% last week, citing factors including a more resilient economic activity, labor market pressures and rising consumer price forecasts. Annual inflation is already running well above the 3% target. A weaker real is also adding to the bank’s challenges, with investor concerns about about the worsening of public accounts driving up risk premium and weighing on the Brazilian currency.

Annual inflation accelerated to 4.76% in October, as energy bills and meat costs jumped on the back of severe drought. The central bank’s own estimates for consumer price increases this December also rose to 4.6%, breaching the 4.5% ceiling of its tolerance range.

Analysts in the survey lifted their inflation bets through 2026, including in a twelve-month horizon similar to the bank’s target, which now has an expected rise of of 4.09%.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been discussing with his cabinet a series of proposals to cut spending, in an attempt to regain investor trust over fiscal policy. A definitive announcement can come as soon as this week.

The government posted a primary deficit of 7.3 billion reais in the month of September, according to a separate central bank report published on Monday. Brazil’s net debt now amounts to 62.4% of gross domestic product.

In the statement with last week’s rate decision, central bankers warned about the need to “present and execute” a series of “structural changes” on fiscal policy that could improve inflation estimates, eventually opening the door for rate cuts.

