Cigna Confirms It Won’t Pursue Combination With Rival Humana

(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group said it won’t pursue a combination with rival insurer Humana Inc. after reports the two companies had renewed discussions of a deal.

The company “remains committed to its established M&A criteria and would only consider acquisitions that are strategically aligned, financially attractive, and have a high probability to close,” according to a statement Monday.

Cigna shares jumped by 8% in premarket trading, while shares in Humana dropped by 7%.

The two health insurance giants, with a combined market value of roughly $125 billion, held talks about a deal last year, but Cigna walked away after the two companies failed to agree on a price, Bloomberg News reported in December.

The discussions were revived as the US government intensified effort to control Medicare costs that have eaten away at Humana’s finances and market value, Bloomberg News reported. Speculation heated up following the election win of Donald Trump, who is expected to relax antitrust enforcement and usher in a period of higher M&A activity.

Cigna said it was focused on buying back its own shares and that it had repurchased $6 billion of stock year to date, including $1 billion so far in the fourth quarter.

The company said it expects to “continue actively repurchasing its shares in the fourth quarter and in 2025.”

(Updates with company comment from fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.