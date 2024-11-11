Ex-Pimco, Millennium Executives Set Up Crypto Advisory Business

(Bloomberg) -- Former executives at Millennium Management LLC and Pacific Investment Management Co. are starting an advisory business in the digital-asset sector, just as the industry delights in pro-crypto Donald Trump’s reelection to the US presidency.

Benoit Bosc, who was a portfolio manager at Millennium, and Michael Bressler, most recently an executive vice president at Pimco, left their posts in October and August, respectively, to start work on digital-asset consultancy x2B.

The company will advise crypto projects on matters including fundraising, token launches, treasury management and market-making arrangements. Bosc was previously general manager for the US at digital-asset market maker GSR, while Bressler spent a year-and-a-half as the firm’s global head of sales.

“There are very few people that have been at the intersection of high-level traditional finance and digital finance and understand the intricate dynamics of token launches,” Bressler said in an interview.

Such launches are how crypto entrepreneurs sell their projects’ tokens to the public, typically by listing them on exchanges. The highest-profile market debuts this year have had decidedly lukewarm receptions, however, with some commentators blaming poor structuring for pumped-up prices.

Bosc said the industry would benefit “from a more professional and transparent approach,” adding x2B plans to push for “more accountability from the various market actors and services providers that take part in those launches.”

The startup launches in November and already has 10 clients, Bressler said. The firm will charge fees in a mixture of a project’s future tokens and cash.

