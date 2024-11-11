Ex-WTO Chief Lamy Says US Should View Trade Deficit as Strength

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump should see America’s trade deficit as an advantage rather than a weakness because of the power of the US dollar, former World Trade Organization chief Pascal Lamy said.

“The US trade deficit is a sign of strength of America because it can only prosper with the dollar,” Lamy said in a Bloomberg Television interview over the weekend.

Owning the world’s dominant currency has helped hold down US borrowing costs and allowed the US government to take on debt that’s much bigger than its annual economic output without having to pay a premier to creditors.

In contrast, China’s surplus is a weakness, according to Lamy. The Asian nation has an imbalance between savings and consumption, which in some cases translates into a trade problem that leads to China dumping part of what its domestic consumption does not absorb, he said.

“The US has the formidable privilege of being able to finance overconsumption, underproduction, under-saving,” a strength that allows them to develop their economy in “a more autonomous way than, for instance, China and Europe,” he said.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, his administration imposed punitive tariffs on China, a policy that was retained by the Biden administration. While campaigning in the latest election, Trump threatened to increase the levies on Chinese goods to as much as 60%, a level that Bloomberg Economics said would decimate trade between the world’s two biggest economies.

Last year, Chinese companies exported $500 billion of goods to the US, or about 15% of the value of all its overseas shipments.

Lamy said there are differences in the approaches of the US and European Union to tariffs. Recent EU charges on electric vehicles from China was “fine surgery” compared with the US’ “carpet bombing,” he said.

