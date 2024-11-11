Germany Set to Deploy Israel’s Arrow Defense System in 2025

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said its Arrow advanced air defense system will be deployed in Germany next year, indicating that its largest-ever arms export deal remains on track despite a year of fighting on multiple fronts.

The Arrow system — developed by Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Boeing Co. — proved effective against Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel this year, its manufacturers said. When deployed in Germany, it would allow the NATO member to counter similar threats in the future.

The Israeli defense ministry’s statement on Sunday shows the country will be able to deliver its most sophisticated air defense system on time, even as it has been fighting Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon for over a year now.

The ministry said it met with German officials last week to prepare for the deployment, with the participation of main contractors, including Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd. and Germany’s MBDA Deutschland GmbH.

Germany and Israel sealed the $3.6 billion contract in September last year. Each Arrow interceptor costs about $3.5 million and is designed to shoot down missiles fired from as far away as 2,400 kilometers (1,491 miles) away. They can hit their targets outside the Earth’s atmosphere, where long-range ballistic missiles spend some of their flight.

