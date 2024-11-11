How a Winning Bet on Crypto Could Transform Brain and Longevity Science

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- In early April, James Fickel boarded a train from Boston to New Haven, Connecticut, to check on some brains. The brains in question had once been inside pig skulls but now were located in a series of vats inside a building at the edge of Yale University’s campus, connected to an intertwining mass of tubes and a handful of machines feeding them a nutrient-rich fluid. Researchers have long dreamed of studying brains that remain largely functional outside their bodies, and this setup made those visions real.

This avenue of brain research began years ago with work by the Croatian scientists Nenad Sestan and Zvonimir Vrselja, who inspired spectacular headlines in 2019 by announcing they’d restored cellular activity in a pig’s brain for four hours after the animal had been killed at a meatpacking plant. Since then, the science has transformed from a research project into the basis of a startup called Bexorg Inc. The company hopes its technology, which is used on donated human brains as well, will lead to a deeper understanding of the brain’s biology, better drug discovery and, possibly, sci-fi-style rejuvenation techniques for people who have had traumatic injuries. Fickel made much of this possible as an early investor.

Fickel’s involvement with Bexorg is the result of an unlikely career shift. After betting big on cryptocurrencies, he’s quietly become one of the world’s biggest funders of longevity science and advanced brain research. Fickel has invested more than $200 million in a variety of startups and university research laboratories, with the goal of extending humans’ healthy lifespans while preparing people for coexistence with artificial intelligence. He often finds himself investing alongside well-known, deep-pocketed philanthropists such as Bill Gates and Eric Schmidt. This is the first time he’s spoken publicly about his work in the field.

Fickel’s unusual journey started in 2016 when, as a 25-year-old, he put $400,000 he’d made working as a software developer and trading stocks into the fledgling cryptocurrency known as Ethereum, or ETH. At the time, ETH was a largely unknown token trading for around 80 cents. Today it’s one of the best-known crypto assets, valued at more than $2,800 per token. As a result, Fickel is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Crypto millionaires are often known for partying in tax havens and chasing subsequent financial crazes. Fickel’s only previous appearance in the mainstream press came in 2018, when the New York Times featured him in a piece titled “Everyone Is Getting Hilariously Rich and You’re Not.” He was pictured with his cat, Mr. Bigglesworth, and presented as an apostle of a populist digital money movement. The article included an anecdote about how Fickel’s personal trainer made a fortune by following his trading advice.

Fickel has a taste for fashion and likes the occasional rave, but does not come with the typical crypto bro trappings. He’s tended more toward the intellectual side of crypto. He’s funded academic efforts to study price fluctuations in Ethereum transactions, including a 2020 paper by Columbia University professor Timothy Roughgarden, a leading researcher in the field of algorithmic game theory. The paper helped play a role in stabilizing Ethereum transaction fees and halted the inflationary trends plaguing the token.

By the time Covid-19 took hold, Fickel had begun to tire of the crypto scene. Looking for a more comfortable place to ride out the pandemic—and to avoid state income taxes—he moved from San Francisco to Austin, Texas, in 2020. “I decided to be a monk for a while and read a lot of books,” says Fickel, a tall, lean man whose vibe could be described as nonchalant futurist. “I’d been in crypto for a long time and needed to think about something different.”

In Texas, he read up on the work of longevity gurus such as Nir Barzilai and Aubrey de Grey, then moved on to deeper science texts, finding well-credentialed researchers who seemed convinced that major longevity breakthroughs were at hand. This felt more engaging than the new fixations of many crypto enthusiasts—things like nonfungible tokens—that Fickel thought were ridiculous. He settled on becoming an investor and philanthropist and began emailing startup founders to introduce himself and see if they would advise him on how to distribute the money. As you might expect, they were happy to hear from him.

By 2021, Fickel decided to pursue investing and philanthropy more formally. He created the Amaranth Foundation and tapped Alex Colville, then a young student completing his Ph.D. in genetics at Stanford University, as his main investing partner. Together they began interviewing dozens of researchers and startups and reading a voluminous series of papers. While he lacks an academic background, Fickel is a quick study—he could soon converse with scientists well enough to help assess whose work had the most potential.

During Amaranth’s first 18 months, Fickel’s firm dished out $100 million, 70% of it going to startups and the rest to academic moonshots. In total it has backed about 30 companies and research groups. Fickel’s initial batch of investments included Cellular Longevity Inc., which has created medicines meant to help dogs live longer; Cyclarity Therapeutics Inc., which is working on therapies to reverse the buildup of plaque in arteries and prevent heart attacks; and LIfT BioSciences, which is working to develop new types of cells that can destroy cancerous tumors. Today he’s the largest backer of age1, a longevity-focused venture fund co-founded by Colville and Laura Deming, a well-known investor in the field.

Perhaps naturally for someone who made a killing in crypto, Fickel has a high tolerance for risks other investors might avoid. This is illustrated by his interest in Mountain View, California-based Magic Lifescience. Founded in 2021, the company has taken technology developed over many years at Stanford to create a toaster-size machine for diagnosing a wide range of diseases from small samples of urine, saliva and blood. The parallels to disgraced diagnostics startup Theranos presented obvious funding challenges to the company. They didn’t bother Fickel, who led Magic’s initial funding round.

Early on, the Amaranth Foundation handed out grants to people doing promising work in the fields of Alzheimer’s disease and mental health, and then expanded deep into brain science. Along with Bexorg, Fickel has funded E11 Bio, an organization developing novel brain mapping techniques, and Forest Neurotech, which makes a brain implant that emits an ultrasound pulse to study the causes of mental health disorders and neurological conditions. One of its most recent investments is a $30 million commitment to a secretive initiative at Stanford called the Enigma Project, which is building an ambitious model of the brain’s structure and detailing how each neuron fires across an entire mind.

Fickel says part of his interest in the Enigma Project is its potential to create a digital representation of the brain, which could help train AI systems. Once someone has built a full understanding of the mechanics of the human brain, they could use that knowledge to make a synthetic brain in digital form and use the data tied to it, along with AI models, to gain a more complete picture of how our mind works and how our values are baked in at a fundamental level. With some luck, this might lead to a safer merger between humans and machines in the years ahead. “We really don’t know what’s safe or not as we move capabilities in one dimension or another,” Fickel says. “We need to figure out how to get AI to have similar values and representations to humans and to bound the models to our capabilities until we figure out how to design the more powerful minds safely.”

Back at Bexorg, the scientist Vrselja moves among his brains in vats. He’s flanked by Fickel and Joanne Peng, who became the new chief of staff at Amaranth when Colville moved on to run age1. Peng, 24, is another biotech whiz kid who took two years off from university to pursue a Thiel fellowship and is now helping Fickel disburse his millions while finishing her studies at Princeton.

Vrselja tries to show off all the progress the startup has made since Fickel’s last visit a year earlier. “Everything you see—the code, hardware, software, fluids, everything—is built by us,” he says. The technology should make it possible to test compounds and their effects on brains in new ways by providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies with an alternative to human trials. The only way to bring humans into the drug-testing mix today is after years of animal trials, and even then the process is rare, costly and arduous. “Developing drugs is difficult, but developing drugs for the brain is nearly impossible,” Vrselja says.

With Bexorg’s system, though, it appears that brains affected by diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s can be kept functional, given medicines and then measured in great detail. (The company says that, while cellular activity in these brains continues, the neurons stop firing, so they are not conscious.) It’s certainly not the same as a clinical trial, but the hope is that doing early test runs on the brains will save time and money by making it easier to figure out which molecules are worth exploring earlier in the drug development process.

“I’m not a physicist or a neuroscientist,” Fickel says of his investing philosophy. “What I’m trying to do is build a mental model at a higher level of abstraction alongside these top-class scientists and then effect the change that I would like to see in the world.”Read next: The Longevity Issue— Inside New Science From the Anti-Aging Frontier

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.