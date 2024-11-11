Itau’s Money Manager Hires in Miami for New Emerging-Market Desk

(Bloomberg) -- Itau Asset Management, which oversees about 1 trillion reais ($173 billion), is starting a new emerging-market equity desk out of Miami.

The money manager, one of Brazil’s biggest, hired Jamie Rice to run the desk, the firm said in a statement Monday. Rice worked at Wellington Management for more than 18 years before leaving last year, and also had stints with Oppenheimer & Co. and SG Cowen. He started at Itau Asset this month, according to the firm.

The new desk is part of Itau Asset Management’s multi-strategy unit that drew inspiration from Ken Griffin’s Citadel and Izzy Englander’s Millenium Management. It will focus on building long and short positions across developing-nation stocks, according to the statement, as part of the Global Dinamico product, which has 18 billion reais in assets.

The move comes as stock pickers hope the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut cycle boosts appetite for emerging equities, while also assessing the implications of a second Donald Trump presidency.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of stocks is up 10% this year, less than half the rally seen in the S&P 500 Index in the span. The divergence has left the EM gauge at the lowest level relative to the S&P 500 since the late 1980s.

