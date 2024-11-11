Kremlin Denies Putin-Trump Phone Call, Says No Talks Planned Yet

(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin denied a report that President Vladimir Putin held a phone talk with US President-elect Donald Trump.

“This is completely untrue, it is pure fiction,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters Monday. “There was no conversation.”

The Washington Post earlier reported that Putin and Trump spoke on Thursday and discussed the goal of peace in Europe, citing people with knowledge of the matter that it didn’t identify. Trump had advised the Russian leader not to escalate his war in Ukraine and reminded him of the sizable US military presence in Europe, according to the newspaper.

Peskov told reporters there are “no specific plans yet” for contacts between Putin and Trump, as the Russian president had said on Thursday during the annual Valdai Club meeting in Sochi.

