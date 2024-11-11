MicroStrategy Buys $2.03 Billion of Bitcoin in Latest Purchase

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. purchased about 27,200 Bitcoin for around $2.03 billion, in one of the largest acquisitions of the digital asset by the crypto hedge-fund proxy.

The enterprise software maker, whose corporate strategy includes buying the cryptocurrency, bought the tokens between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, according to a statement on Monday. The purchases were made using proceeds from the issuance and sale of stock.

That raised MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings to almost $23 billion, based on Monday’s record price of more than $82,000 for the digital currency.

As of Nov. 10, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company, together with its subsidiaries, held about 279,420 Bitcoin, valued at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $11.9 billion and an average purchase price of around $42,692 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.