Scholz Tells Trump He’s Ready to Work for US-German Cooperation

Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ukraine claims to have engaged North Korean troops in the Kursk region for the first time.

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President-elect Donald Trump in a phone call that his government is ready to continue “decades of successful cooperation” between the two countries, a German spokesman said.

“In addition, they agreed to work jointly for a return to peace in Europe,” government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

The two leaders spoke late Sunday, according to the statement.

US-German relations were often fraught during Trump’s first term, between 2017 and 2021, when Angela Merkel was German chancellor and became a foil for Trump during trans-Atlantic friction over issues including trade and military spending within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.