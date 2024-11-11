Scholz Tells Trump He’s Ready to Work for US-German Cooperation

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President-elect Donald Trump in a phone call that his government is ready to continue “decades of successful cooperation” between the two countries, a German spokesman said.
“In addition, they agreed to work jointly for a return to peace in Europe,” government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.
The two leaders spoke late Sunday, according to the statement.
US-German relations were often fraught during Trump’s first term, between 2017 and 2021, when Angela Merkel was German chancellor and became a foil for Trump during trans-Atlantic friction over issues including trade and military spending within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.