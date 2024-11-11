ADVERTISEMENT

Company News

Scholz Tells Trump He’s Ready to Work for US-German Cooperation

By Tony Czuczka
Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ukraine claims to have engaged North Korean troops in the Kursk region for the first time. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President-elect Donald Trump in a phone call that his government is ready to continue “decades of successful cooperation” between the two countries, a German spokesman said.

“In addition, they agreed to work jointly for a return to peace in Europe,” government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

The two leaders spoke late Sunday, according to the statement. 

US-German relations were often fraught during Trump’s first term, between 2017 and 2021, when Angela Merkel was German chancellor and became a foil for Trump during trans-Atlantic friction over issues including trade and military spending within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.