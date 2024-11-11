Tristan Said to Sell Lisbon Office Buildings as Demand Recovers

(Bloomberg) -- Tristan Capital Partners is nearing the sale of three office buildings in central Lisbon amid renewed interest in these assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

London-based private equity firm Tristan is selling the buildings to take advantage of higher demand for office properties in the Portuguese capital, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for Tristan declined to comment.

The three assets are part of a portfolio of seven office buildings that Tristan bought for €100 million ($107 million) in 2019 from Portuguese real estate manager Norfin, the people said. The three buildings are located in Avenida da Republica, Avenida Defensores de Chaves and Alto das Amoreiras, and could be sold separately, the people said.

The amount of occupied office space in Lisbon and its suburbs more than doubled in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2023, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

