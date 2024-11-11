Trump Offers New York’s Stefanik UN Ambassador Post, CNN Reports

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump asked New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik to join his administration as US Ambassador to the United Nations, CNN reported Sunday.

The post — a high-profile national security role that comes with offices and a residence in New York City — would bring one of Trump’s highest-profile congressional allies into his administration. Stefanik is currently the fourth-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

Trump’s transition team and Stefanik’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an interview Friday on 77 WABC radio in New York, Stefanik said she is ready to help Trump any way she can, including as a member of his administration because, she said, “he needs strong allies.”

“And you know, I’m honored to have my name in the mix, but I’m focused on serving the president however that sees fit, whether that’s passing the agenda in Congress or serving in his administration,” Stefanik said.

Her devotion to Trump has a long public track record. Stefanik, 40, was among the 147 House Republicans who voted against certifying then President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory over Trump. She was the first House member to endorse Trump in this third White House bid, and was even a contender earlier this year to be Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

In Trump’s first administration, he appointed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as his original UN ambassador. Haley mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination against Trump this cycle before ultimately dropping out and endorsing him; the president-elect said last week he would not be inviting her to rejoin his administration.

