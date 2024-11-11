Why Result in US House Hinge on Ranked-Choice Voting

(Bloomberg) -- The vast majority of elections in the US are guided by plurality rule: Each voter selects one candidate, and the person with the most votes wins. Critics say this system, while simple to grasp, means voters can’t fully express their views when more than two candidates are running for an office. An alternative way to vote, called ranked-choice voting, allows voters to rank candidates from favorite to least favorite.

Attention focused on the system after the Nov. 5 general election in part because officials in Maine and Alaska will use it to determine the results of two congressional races. That in turn could decide whether the Republican Party of President-elect Donald Trump controls the House of Representatives — on top of the Senate and the White House, both of which it secured in the election.

The ranked-choice system is in use in dozens of US cities, and voters in several more municipalities, including Washington, DC, chose to adopt it in the Nov. 5 election. But in a blow to advocates of this style of voting, it was rejected in all four states that considered it.

How does ranked-choice voting work?

Voters choose their favorite candidate but also can select a second-favorite, a third and so on. If a candidate gets at least 50% of first-place votes, that person wins — just like in any other election. If not, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated. Tabulators then examine the No. 2 choices on every ballot cast for the eliminated person and distribute those votes among the remaining field. The process continues until a candidate garners a majority. Ranked-choice voting is also known as alternative voting, instant-runoff voting or — when applied to races with multiple winners — single transferable voting.

The process requires new ballot designs and special voting equipment. Election results can be delayed by the counting of contingent votes.

Where has ranked-choice voting been adopted in the US?

More than 40 cities — including New York City, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Santa Fe, New Mexico — have adopted the system for municipal races.

Alaska has used it for all general elections, including for the federal offices of president, vice president and members of Congress. However, the state considered a measure to repeal the system on Nov. 5, and as of Nov. 11 votes were still being counted.

Maine uses it in state-level primary races and in general elections for federal offices. Five states — Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada and Wyoming — used the system in 2020 presidential primaries or caucuses, according to FairVote, a nonpartisan group that promotes electoral reform.

Where has the system been rejected?

In the Nov. 5 election, voters in four western states — Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon — rejected ballot initiatives that would have changed the method of voting to ranked-choice in their state.

Voters in Missouri adopted an amendment to the state constitution banning ranked-choice voting in most elections. Ten states — Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Kentucky, Montana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee — already had prohibitions on the use of the system in all or some elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

What are the arguments for ranked-choice voting?

Ranked-choice voting rewards candidates who are broadly liked, even if they’re not the first choice of a majority of voters. It can hurt highly divisive candidates who, while loved by some voters, are despised by others. Advocates say that can encourage office-seekers to run more substantive, less nasty campaigns.

FairVote says ranked-choice voting promotes the representation of underrepresented groups because it enables newcomers to enter politics with less concern they’ll be dismissed as spoilers. The system also assures that, in the end, a majority rather than a mere plurality decides the result.

What are the arguments against ranked choice voting?

Critics say that ranked-choice voting is complicated and can confuse voters, especially those who don’t have the time or interest to learn about candidates apart from their favorite. The Republican Party in Maine is trying to repeal ranked-choice voting for presidential elections in the state, saying it violates the principle of one person, one vote. Three New York City Council members, who unsuccessfully argued against the system ahead of a 2019 referendum, said ranked-choice voting “benefits ‘safe’ second-choice candidates — whites and establishment candidates — and hurts the ability of Black and Latino candidates to be seen as viable.”

When the system debuted in New York City in 2021, a diverse and record number of candidates — 13 Democrats and two Republicans — competed for mayor. The winner of the Democratic primary, Eric Adams, was chosen after eight rounds of ranked-choice counting and went on to defeat the Republican nominee to become the second Black mayor in the city’s history.

Has a second-place finisher ever vaulted to victory due to ranked choice voting?

Yes. It happened in 2017, when Phillipe Cunningham, one of four candidates, won a seat on the Minneapolis City Council. In counting first-choice votes, he finished behind incumbent Barb Johnson, who was the longest-serving council president in the city’s history. But when the first-place votes of the lowest-polling candidates were eliminated, Cunningham gained 465 of the second-choice votes, compared with Johnson’s 172, and that was enough to clinch his win.

Who else votes this way?

Forms of ranked-choice voting have been or are used in Australia, Ireland, Malta and New Zealand. Most European democracies elect their legislatures via a related idea known as proportional representation, under which seats are allocated to parties in proportion to their share of the vote.

How new is this to the US?

Not new at all. The first ranked-choice election in the US took place in 1915 in Ashtabula, Ohio, according to the nonprofit Election Administration Resource Center. Several cities adopted it in the 1920s and 1930s. Plurality systems — known as first-past-the-post in the UK and elsewhere — gained favor in the 1950s because results could be calculated by machines, whereas with ranked-choice systems, votes had to be counted by hand, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Ranked choice has returned to favor over the past two decades.

