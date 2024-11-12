Argentina Monthly Inflation Slows More Than Expected to 2.7%

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Argentina slowed more than expected last month to its lowest level in three years, buoying an already ebullient President Javier Milei who made getting inflation back under control a key priority for his government.

Consumer prices rose 2.7% in October from September, below the 3% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Annual inflation slowed to 193%, dipping below 200% for the first time since Milei took office, according to government data published Tuesday.

“Nobody can doubt that we are in the best moment since the president’s inauguration,” Economy Minister Luis Caputo said at an event at the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange earlier on Tuesday.

Milei spoke by phone today with President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him for his victory ahead of a Thursday trip to Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to meet with the incoming president and speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Milei’s administration hopes Trump could help him negotiate a better deal with the International Monetary Fund, to replace the country’s current loan of $44 billion, given the US is the Fund’s biggest shareholder.

Argentina’s currency is fixed by the government and has a monthly devaluation rate of 2%, known locally as the crawling peg, which helps keep a lid on prices. Amid improving expectations and a record repatriation program that brought more than $20 billion back into the country, the gap between the official and the parallel exchange rates has narrowed to about 16%, another factor that helps cool prices.

“Inflation has basically converged with the crawl plus international inflation, the gap is at a five-year historic minimum, the economy is recovering,” Caputo added. “There’s never been a better moment.”

Housing, water and energy costs led price increases, followed by clothing and shoes, according to the government.

At the heart of the inflation slowdown is the government’s unwavering commitment to a balanced budget. Argentina posted another fiscal surplus in October, Caputo said. Buenos Aires subway fares increased last month, alongside modest increases to water and gas bills. The government slashed the country’s main import tax from 17.5% to 7.5% in September.

Since Milei took office and monthly inflation spiked to a three-decade high of 25.5% in December, he’s overseen a consistent cooldown in prices. Economic activity has also slowed as Milei took an ax to public spending and salaries and the country entered its sixth recession in a decade, but has already returned to levels seen before Milei took office. Wage growth has outpaced inflation since April.

The government is in no rush to lift capital and currency controls, Caputo said at the same event, given that the conditions to scrap them safely are only improving with time.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

(Updates to add breakdown, details of report in seventh paragraph, annual inflation chart.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.